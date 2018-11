Baku. 28 May. REPORT.AZ/ A five-year-old child died in Barda after the fence fell on him.

Report informs, this information was posted on the official website of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

On May 9, a resident of Otuzikiler village of Barda region Khanmad Asgarov driving the tractor T-28 crashed into the fence, which collapsed on the five-year-old Rufat Hatamov. The child died on May 27 at a hospital.

The incident is being investigated.