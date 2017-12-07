A criminal case launched for murder of mother and 4 daughters in Salyan - OFFICIAL

Baku. 7 December. REPORT.AZ/ On the basis of information received by district prosecutor's office about deliberate murder of Salyan resident Mehpara Aliyeva and her four children and burial in the place of residence, employees of the prosecutor's office, police were immediately sent to the scene with the participation of forensic expert and revealed parts of the human body when examining the scene.

Report informs citing the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Prosecutor General's Office.

According to the joint statement, currently, body parts are being removed from place of burial. A criminal case has been launched at the Department for Investigation of Grave Crimes at the Prosecutor General's Office for Article 120.2.7 (deliberate murder of two or more persons) of the Criminal Code, an investigation team consisting of prosecutors and police officers was established.

Aliyeva's husband Farhad Aliyev and son Fagan Aliyev were detained as suspects due to urgent investigative measures.

Necessary investigative measures underway together with internal affairs bodies.