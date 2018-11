Baku. 25 January. REPORT.AZ/ Russia's "Vostok" fishing boat has went missing in Primorsky territory of the Sea of Japan.

Report informs, 21-staff crew of Russian, Azerbaijani, Ukrainian and Moldovan citizens were onboard.

The ship is searched by Be-200 liner, Mi-8 helicopter, the Coast Guard patrol cutter and rescue towboat.

The search has not yielded any results yet.

Contact was lost with the boat after alarm.