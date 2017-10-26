7 Molotov cocktails, guns and grenades seized by State Security Service in searched apartment

Baku. 26 October. REPORT.AZ/ Prosecutor-criminalists of the Criminalistics Department of the Absheron District Prosecutor's Office and Prosecutor General's Office have searched the apartment in Khirdalan city, Absheron district, where employees of the State Security Service (SSS) conducted search operations on October 25 to neutralize three armed men of different religious beliefs.

During the search, one Makarov pistol and 5 cartridges, two hand grenades ready to explode, 7 homemade Molotov cocktails ready for use in glass bottles, a large number of detonators for the mentioned explosive-burning means, 4 plastic containers of 5-liter, filled with detonating liquid for the preparation of Molotov cocktails were revealed in the apartment and taken as material evidences, packing in proper way.

Investigation is underway at the Absheron District Prosecutor's Office.

Notably, yesterday the SSS issued a statement on the operation conducted. The statement reports that the information received by SSS was confirmed through investigations that a group of preliminary arranged persons obtained explosives and plan to commit terrorist act in the territory of Azerbaijan on the ground of religious extremism.

The meeting of the persons, recorded through operational and technical method, revealed that they have agreed to commit a terrorist act at a rally to be held in Baku on October 28, 2017, in order to violate stability and security in the country and create public-political turmoil. On October 25, 2017, complex operations were held to detain the persons, judged to bring to justice as accused on the criminal case initiated at SSS. During the operation, members of the criminal gang, citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan Alakbarov Bakhtiyar Mammadsadig, Abu-Yunis nicknamed Masimli Anar Mehman, Abu-Vakkaz nicknamed Huseynli Javid Huseyn were killed using service weapon by special operation group as a legislative response measure to joint armed resistance.