Baku. 30 January. REPORT.AZ/ 7.0-magnitude earthquake rocked Russia's far eastern Kamchatka peninsula on Saturday.

Report informs citing TASS Agency, the US Geological Survey reported.

The quake hit 106 kilometers north of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatskiy, the capital city of Russia's Kamchatka Region.

The depth of the earthquake was reported at 153 kilometers. There have been no immediate reports of serious damage or casualties.