Baku. 8 September. REPORT.AZ/ 62 beggars were detained in Baku, Report informs referring to Binagadi District Police Station.

As the result of the investigation carried out by the employees of the 6th Department of Binagadi DPS, 62 people engaged in beggary and hooliganism were detained. 17 of them were women, 6 were men and 29 were children.

Detained people were sent to Detention Unit of Baku City Police Department.