6 car pileup in Baku, two injured - PHOTO

Baku. 6 June. REPORT.AZ/ 6-car pileup occurred in Baku.

Report informs, the incident occurred at the intersection of Mehdi Mehdiyev and Fazail Bayramli streets.

"Audi" 10-LV-879 moving on F. Bayramlı street hit "Daewoo Nexia" moving on Mehdi Mehdiyev street. 'Daewoo Nexia' crashed with 'Mazda' and 'Mazd'a then collided with two 'Mercedes' cars.

As a result, drivers of 'Audi' and 'Daewoo were injured and hospitalized. Cars were seriously damaged.

Employees of Khatai District Police Department are investigating the incident.