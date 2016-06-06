 Top
    6 car pileup in Baku, two injured - PHOTO

    Employees of Khatai District Police Department are investigating

    Baku. 6 June. REPORT.AZ/ 6-car pileup occurred in Baku.

    Report informs, the incident occurred at the intersection of Mehdi Mehdiyev and Fazail Bayramli streets.

    "Audi" 10-LV-879 moving on F. Bayramlı street hit "Daewoo Nexia" moving on Mehdi Mehdiyev street. 'Daewoo Nexia' crashed with 'Mazda' and 'Mazd'a then collided with two 'Mercedes' cars.

    As a result, drivers of 'Audi' and 'Daewoo were injured and hospitalized. Cars were seriously damaged.

