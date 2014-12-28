5 killed in helicopter crash in Brazil

Baku. 28 December. REPORT.AZ/ Officials say a helicopter has crashed in southeastern Brazil, killing five people.

The Bertioga fire department tells the G1 news portal that the helicopter crashed Saturday morning in marshland near the coastal city of Bertioga in the state of Sao Paulo.

The dead include a couple, their young daughter and a nanny.

Fire department officials told G1 the five burned to death when the aircraft exploded after hitting the ground, as reports Report.

Calls to the Bertioga fire department rang unanswered.