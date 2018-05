Baku. 29 December. REPORT.AZ/ Earthquake hit Lerik district of Azerbaijan.

Report informs citing the Republican Seismological Service Center under Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), according to preliminary information, the earthquake occurred in Lerik district, 16 km west from Lankaran at 17:01:51 local time.

The 4 magnitude quake in depth of 13 km was felt 4 points in the focus, up to 3 points in nearby settlements.