    3 people dies in bus accident in Azerbaijan

    10 passengers were injured

    Baku. 13 October. REPORT.AZ/ A passenger bus lost control and overturned on the road in 91th km of Baku-Astara highway in Bilasuvar region.

    Report informs referring to the website of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, rescue forces of MES were involved. Because of serious bodily injures, 3 of 33 passengers died at the scene. Also, 10 passengers were injured in an accident.

    The bodies and injured were pulled from the bus by firefighter-rescuers by using a variety of tools and equipment.

