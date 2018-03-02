24 dead bodies brought to mortuary in connection with fire in Drug Addiction Treatment Center

© Report

Baku. 2 March. REPORT.AZ/ Senior officials of the Prosecutor General's Office visited the Forensic Medical Examination and Pathologic Anatomy Unit of the Ministry of Health (morgue).

Report informs, according to information obtained from law enforcement agencies, dead bodies brought to mortuary were unrecognizable.

A police post has been set up in front of Morq and access to the territory has been restricted.

A fire broke out at the Republican Drug Addiction Treatment Center in Khatai district of Baku.

Report informs, firefighter have dispatched to the area and managed to localize it.