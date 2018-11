© AFP 2017 / Wakil Kohsar

Baku. 14 November. REPORT.AZ/ 22 policemen killed, 15 injured as Taliban insurgents attack police checkpoints in Kandahar, Afghanistan.

Report informs Tolo News quoting the local police.

According to information, the shootout between servicemen and terrorists lasted about an hour. As a result, 40 terrorists were neutralized and 35 wounded.

The police said it was one of the largest attacks in recent years.