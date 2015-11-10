Last month two cases of mine explosions registered in Azerbaijan

Baku. 10 November. REPORT.AZ/ In October, Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) has checked and cleared from mines and unexploded ordnance 3,657,657 square meters. m area. 83 items of unexploded ordnance discovered and neutralized, Report was told in the Agency.

The operation involved 488 mine detectors and 112 support staff.

In addition, the operations involved 6 demining machines and 36 specially trained dogs.

Today, 309,423,464 square meters area cleared from mine, mines and unexploded ordnance found in713.777 square meters and cleared.

ANAMA continues operations in Agjabadi, Agstafa, Fizuli, Ganja, Goygol, Khojavend, Lankaran, Gazakh, Terter and Absheron.