Baku. 1 April. REPORT.AZ/ Last year, 13 270 people were convicted by courts of first instance in Azerbaijan.

Report informs, the report on the Supreme Court activities for 2015, declares.

11 951 people convicted by general courts of first instance, 1319 people by military courts.

The information says that in 2015, 69 persons acquitted.

In 2015, the total number of convicted persons decreased by 72 in comparison with 2014.