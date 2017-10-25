11 employees of Penitentiary Service sacked for prisoners escape - LIST - EXCLUSIVE

Baku. 25 October. REPORT.AZ/ 11 employees of the Penitentiary Service of the Ministry of Justice have been dismissed for prisoners escape in Baku.

Report informs, employees of the Penitentiary Service, Elvin Namazov, Ilkin Emilov, Vusal Mammadov, Tehran Musayev and other four unnamed employees were sacked, which were supervising the prisoners in the special-purpose car of Baku-Astara-Baku train.

Besides, chief of the guard Jeyhun Samadov, deputy chief of the guard Fuad Hajiyev and other guard deputy Tural Poladkhanov were also sacked from the justice authorities, on which the court issued arrest warrant today.

The criminal case against A. Aghami and E. Mammadov, who were charged with deliberate murder, is being considered by the Lankaran Court of Grave Crimes. Last week, the public prosecutor requested each of them to be sentenced to 19 years in prison.

Both of the detainees were taken to Baku from Lankaran by train on October 22 night. They were accompanied by employees of Penitentiary Service. E. Mammadov and A. Aghami fled during getting off the train at the Bilajari station on October 23 morning.

The accused were taken to the Baku Detention Center.

A. Aghami, who is known in the criminal world, is reported to be close to "Lotu Guli", currently in jail. "Qoja" nicknamed E. Mammadov is mostly known as Etibar Hajigabulski.

Department for Investigation of Grave Crimes of the General Prosecutor's Office has launched a criminal case under Articles 304.2 (runaway from a place of imprisonment, from place of arrest or from place of guard) and 308.2 (abusing official powers).

Currently, investigation operational-search measures underway on the initiated criminal case and for detention of the escaped prisoners.

Notably, one of the detainees, chief of the guard Jeyhun Samadov is nephew of Deputy Chief of the Penitentiary Service, Justice Major General Huseyn Alikhanov.