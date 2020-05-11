World Net Summit kicks off with the Startup Academy and Monex Summit events, Report informs, citing the Ministry of Transport, Communication and High Technologies (MTCHT).

The conference is held by Net Summit LLC with the sponsorship of BP and the support of the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies, the United Nations Development Program, SUP VC, and the INNOLAND Incubation and Acceleration Center.

The event, consisting of a total of 8 stages, such as the Startup Academy, Monex Summit, Government Address, Baku E-Trade Forum, Maintech Forum, Venture Summit, Corporate Innovation Forum, and Influencer Summit, will feature over 50 speakers from 15 countries.

The Startup Academy stage is taking place at 4:30-6:00 p.m.

Moderator: SUP VC Director Vusal Karimli.

Speakers: Chairman of State Innovation Agency Tural Kerimli, Chairman of Georgia's Innovation and Technology Agency (GITA) Aftandil Kasradze, head of Startup Estonia Maarika Truu, the CEO of Astana Hub Joseph Ziegler, Head of Startup Lithuania Roberta Rudekiene, the Governance and Innovations Specialist at the UNDP Regional Bureau for Europe and Central Asia Lejla Sadiku.

Monex Summit is at 7:30-9:00 p.m.

Moderator: Head of MENA FinTech Association Nameer Khan.

Speakers: Executive Vice President of Mastercard Fabrizio Burlando, Burnmar CEO Devie Mohan, Head of Financial Industry Transformation at Santander Bank Juan Jimenez Zaballos, Global Open Banking Lead at Mastercard Hakan Eroglu.

The events will be broadcasted live on Facebook and Youtube.

More information about other stages is available on the website of the event.