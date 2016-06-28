Users in Azerbaijan faced threat of viral videos on mobile phones via facebook - PHOTO - VIDEO

Baku. 28 June. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan revealed cases of the virus to cell phones via facebook application.

Report was told by one of the users of the local mobile operator.

According to the information, facebook users when click on the video entitled in Turkish "İş makinesi kuleyi arabanın üzerine yıkıyor”, “Kadın erkeklere şaka yaparken kötü sonuçlandı"and etc. instead of these videos, the users are directed to hitvideos.pw site. After clicking on a viral link subscribers meet a misleading, offering click Play button on the video. After clicking on Play button, 0.59 AZN is automatically calculated from the balance of the subscriber and the user receives a notification that this amount will be charged on a daily basis. Then, the subscriber receives an SMS with instructions to refuse the service.

It was revealed that the virus is spreading by videos related to the company Navigator Mobile Services (NMS, which withdraws money from subscriber balance).

Notably, earlier users of local mobile operators have also stated that while entering some news websites, they are redirected to a site hot-ero.net. According to the information, the virus shows EROTUBE 18+, after pressing the Play it debits money, then instead of the proposed video, it opens a photo with erotic content. Then, the subscriber receives an SMS with instructions to refuse the service. It was reported that the same virus also carries out on entering wap.edugate.az site.

It has been established that the service to spread the virus, offered to mobile operators by Navigator Mobile Services (NMS). The company cooperates with the existing mobile operators in the country and these transitions occur in all smartphones.

According to the reportedly information, similar viruses are spreading via WhatsApp application and offering all the same by company NMS. In regard with the issue, Center for Security of Electronic Communications of the Ministry of Communication and High Technologies has made a statement saying that the messages are received in Azerbaijan by the fake accounts from WhatsApp. The statement noted that the incoming messages reads: "Whatsapp themes and screen emoticons available for your number: + 994XXXXXXXXX. "Upgrade Now!","Click on the text!”.

After a short investigation revealed that the site owners of NMS company and websites, spreading viral video content are the same persons - Aslan Hajiyev and Anar Hajiyev.