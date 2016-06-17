Two double-decker electric trains delivered in Azerbaijan

Baku. 17 June. REPORT.AZ/ Two more double-decker electric trains of brand KISS, produced at the plant Stadler Minsk (Belarus), Swiss company Stadler Rail Group, have been brought to the Baku Passenger Station. Report informs referring to the "Azerbaijan Railways" CJSC, thus the number of trains of this type in the country has reached five.

Notably, the first train of the brand KISS delivered in Baku on May 30, a second - on May 31 the third - 20 August 2015. Each train consists of 4 cars, total seating capacity of 919 persons, the number of seats - 396, 84 of them are business class.

"Azerbaijani Railways" CJSC and the company Stadler Rail Group has long been negotiating on the modernization of the railway transport system. Within the International Exhibition of Transport, Transit and Logistics TransCaspian-2015 in Baku, May 13 an agreement was signed for the purchase of five double-decker trains KISS brand from the Stadler Rail Group.