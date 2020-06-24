​Transit cargos via railway between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan rise 32%

Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development of Kazakhstan Beibut Atamkulov and Minister of Transport, Communication and High Technologies Ramin Guluzade held a phone conversation.

Report informs, citing the Kazakh Embassy in Azerbaijan, that the sides exchanged information on bilateral cooperation in transport, cargo transit, and air transport and noted positive dynamics in freightage via railway and motor road despite temporary restrictions over the coronavirus pandemic.

In recent year, cargo transportation via the motor road between the two countries made up 22,000 tonnes. Kazakhstan's transit cargos via railway increased by 32% to 38,660 tonnes.

To prevent the spread of coronavirus infection, Kazakhstan has imposed restrictions on passenger transportation through Aktau and Kuryk ports, excluding Kazakh citizens' return to the country. However, cargo transportation resumed. In the first half of 2020, the freightage is planned to reach 1 million tonnes, up 17% from the previous year. The sides also decided to discuss the resumption of flights between the two countries from August 1.

According to agreements between the countries, 16 passenger and cargo flights are allowed to both directions.

Before the coronavirus pandemic, Kazakh airlines (AIR Astana and SCAT) carried out 13 flights a week, Azerbaijani airlines (AZAL, Silk Way West) – 5 flights in a week.