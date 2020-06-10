Top ten countries importing Azerbaijani oil - LIST

Primary purchasers of Azerbaijani oil transported by SOCAR in January-May 2020 were European and Asian countries.

Report informs that Italy headed the list of countries, to which Azerbaijani oil was mostly exported.

In the reporting period, Azerbaijan shipped 2,337,600 tonnes of oil to Italy, which made up 26.2% of the total trading of Azerbaijani oil.

The second purchaser was China, with the import of 1,253,300 tonnes (14% in total export).

India and Vietnam received 640,900 tonnes (7.2%) and 518,800 tonnes (5.8%) of Azerbaijani oil, respectively.

Top ten countries importing Azerbaijani oil includes: Greece (450,100 tonnes, 5%), Ukraine (432,200 tonnes, 4.8%), Croatia (428,900 tonnes, 4.8%), Israel (385,500 tonnes, 4.3%), Thailand (335,200 tonnes, 3.8%) and Czech Republic (301,000 tonnes, 3.4%).