“Smart Start” program winners to start their internship at Bakcell

Baku. 10 July. REPORT.AZ/ Young people who have successfully passed the selection process under the “Smart Start” internship program of Bakcell are to start their internship in the company’s Sales and Marketing departments.

During the internship program the participants will acquire the relevant knowledge and skills under the supervision of mentors appointed from among the company’s specialists. “Smart Start” participants will also study the overall structure and operating principles of the company, as well as take part in training sessions on career development, business ethics, effective time management, effective communications, self-realization, safety and environmental protection, health and other topics. Bakcell will provide the interns with a relevant stipend to cover their daily meal and travel expenses during two-months period. Upon completion of the internship program, all the participants are evaluated and granted with certificates proving their participation in the project.

It should be noted that this year more than 1000 young people have shown their interest and applied to join the “Smart Start” program. 188 from them passed through the first selection stage and were invited to interviews with HR department and 42 successful ones had interviews with the actual mentors from Sales and Marketing departments. At the result of these competitive processes the program accepted eight young people to start their internship.

The main goal of this program designed for students and graduates, is to provide young people aged 18-25, who are planning to start their careers, with an opportunity to get acquainted with a real work environment at one of the biggest companies of Azerbaijan, as well as let them gain practical experience and develop work-readiness skills.

It should also be noted that presently 12 graduates of “Smart Start” program are employed by Bakcell and others are listed as potential candidates for the new job openings at the company.