 Top
    Close photo mode

    Producer suspends Galaxy Note 7 shipments

    Reason is explosion of smartphones while charging

    Baku. 1 September. REPORT.AZ/ Samsung has indefinitely suspended Galaxy Note 7 shipments.

    Report informs citing Russian media, this is due to the need of additional quality tests. Thus, a few days ago, news broke out that a Galaxy Note 7 exploded while charging.

    According to South Korean Yonhap agency, Samsung suspended shipment of the product. In recent days, 5 users of Baidu social service appealed in regard with explosion of the smartphone while charging.

    Notably, in some cases, the mentioned smartphones explode due to using non-original charger.  

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi