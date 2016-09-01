Producer suspends Galaxy Note 7 shipments

Baku. 1 September. REPORT.AZ/ Samsung has indefinitely suspended Galaxy Note 7 shipments.

Report informs citing Russian media, this is due to the need of additional quality tests. Thus, a few days ago, news broke out that a Galaxy Note 7 exploded while charging.

According to South Korean Yonhap agency, Samsung suspended shipment of the product. In recent days, 5 users of Baidu social service appealed in regard with explosion of the smartphone while charging.

Notably, in some cases, the mentioned smartphones explode due to using non-original charger.