"Onbranch" represents Azerbaijan at the Startup Istanbul conference

Baku. 1 November. REPORT.AZ/ The "Onbranch" project, which has started in Azerbaijan, participated at the Startup Istanbul international conference in Turkey.

Report informs, the four-day Startup Istanbul was organized by the Turkish companies involved in the development of startups in order to unite leading IT professionals from many countries and their projects in the same space. Nearly 40 countries have attended the conference, also, participants from the Middle East, Asian states, Ukraine, Russia, and even from Western countries took part in the event.

The event was also of competition nature. Despite about 20,000 startup projects were submitted, only 100 of them shortlisted and founders were invited to the event.

The conference covered various speeches, panel discussions on modern technologies. Besides, each of the selected projects was presented. The only representative of Azerbaijan in the conference was "Onbranch" project. Founder of "Onbranch" project Elchin Askerov made a presentation. He said that the main purpose of creating "Onbranch" social sharing platform was to unite people in the same space.

Speaking about advantages of "Onbranch", E. Askerov said that this unique project has no analogue in the world: "Another advantage of the application is the possibility to see real coordinates of any real space of the persons to contact them while entering area. For example, if the program is available on devices of two persons, then they are able to communicate with one another while entering the same space".

Founder of "Onbranch" project Elchin Askerov

According to him, another issue is related to virtual projection of the application created. Thus, if any person enters any space, then he/she enters a virtual form of the space by phone and its projection forms. It extends many possibilities. For example, it allows a user to use library of any space. Or if a user is in any place of resort, restaurant in the city, then he/she can look at its menu and make an order".

Notably, users will get an opportunity to rediscover any space by travelling through “Onbranch”. Thus, a user entering a space in real life virtually enters territory of the space at the same time by a simple connection. So, then user is able to see himself/herself and other users in the virtual map of the space and contact them, also get a possibility to benefit from the space services.

Thus, being a new generation of social network, for the first time the mentioned platform allows everyone to get acquainted with and contact people of real life in the period being in the virtual space.

With its starting point of leisure, entertainment and catering sectors, "Onbranch" platform intends to offer various convenient and effective solutions for public services and business environment in next stages. Basic principle of the activity in any field is to develop a convenient and useful products by detailed examination both for ordinary users and service providers.

Neither ordering special mobile application for "Onbranch”-connected spaces nor additional cost for online ordering system is required. Owners of the spaces of various categories will be able to develop their businesses through “Onbranch” and offer new services to customers. By registering, page of any cafe, restaurant, entertainment center, university, library, or another place will be a part of the unite virtual system. It will be possible to switch to the system not only closed spaces, but also outdoor areas in the same order.

“Onbranch” also provides to develop special three-dimensional graphic map reflecting real interior and exterior of the space.

Through the platform which developed nearly for 2 years, manager of any space gets an unique opportunities to get to know visitors, present real services in a single virtual zone, deliver information more quickly and in a different way by more close and interactive communicate with visitors in general or individually.