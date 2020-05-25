Top

New iPhone prices unveiled

Portal Tom's Guide disclosed prices for new iPhone models from Apple. Report informs citing the Russian media.

New gadgets will be in four versions - iPhone 12 with a screen diagonal of 5.4 inches, iPhone 12 Max (6.1), iPhone 12 Pro (6.1), and iPhone 12 Pro Max (6.7). They will be equipped with OLED displays, and will also work in 5G networks.

According to the portal, iPhone 12 will cost between $ 649-749, iPhone 12 - $ 749-849, Pro Max - up to $ 1.4 thousand.

At the same time, the presentation date is not definite due to the coronavirus pandemic.

