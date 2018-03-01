Nar plans to increase the number of base stations by 25% in 2018

Baku. 1 March. REPORT.AZ/ In 2018, Nar plans to continue the works aimed at improvement of its network, in order to provide the customers in the capital and the regions with high quality communication services.

Report was informed in the Nar press service.

During the year, within the frames of works concentrated on development and optimization of the network, a special importance will be dedicated to the country’s regions. One of the main directions of the above mentioned activity is related to expansion of 4G (LTE) coverage in regions, along with further reinforcement of the 3G technology. Meantime, Nar continues works aimed at the further development of LTE technology based services in Baku and Absheron. It will allow the customers to benefit from the communication services of an improved quality. In general, it is planned to increase the number of base stations in the network by 25% compared to results of the last year.

In recent years, as a result of large-scale optimization and improvement works, the mobile operator has provided the customers with a possibility to use the 4G (LTE) services not only in Baku and Absheron peninsula, but in the country’s other regions as well. Thus, the subscribers in Ganja became first to use the LTE service and enjoy a significant improvement of the mobile internet speed. The Nar customers in Ganja are now able to use the internet resources more efficiently, due to the internet speed of up to 225 mbps, ensured by the LTE technology.

