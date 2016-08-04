Nar launches 'Summer offer' campaign

Baku. 4 August. REPORT.AZ/ Nar has launched 'Summer offer' campaign.

Report was told in the company, the customers will get totally 100 AZN call balance and 600 MB internet traffic during 6 months. The campaign will last from July 29 to August 30. You can join the campaign, by simply buying smartphones Micromax BOLT Q383 or Micromax BOLT S302 model at World Telecom stores. Favorable payment terms have already been set for the smartphones.

Customers can get these smartphones at prices starting from 9 AZN (Micromax S302) and 12 AZN (Micromax Q383) per month, at up to 12-month interest-free installments. Advance payment in the amount of 30 AZN (Micromax S302) and 40 AZN (Micromax Q383) has been fixed.

To activate bonuses, top up of minimum 5 AZN is required per month. To check balance of the bonuses, dial *777#84#YES or send «I» to 777 short code.