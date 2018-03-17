Nar expands its sales network across the country

Baku. 17 March. REPORT.AZ/ Nar has held a meeting with its sales representatives from all over the country to summarize the results of the last year. The main purpose of the meeting was to discuss the last year’s achievements and define main directions of the operator’s sales strategy for the year of 2018. During the event, it was mentioned that the number of sales points of Nar across the country has been increased and reached 1647.

One of the main priority directions of the sales strategy of Nar was paying a special attention to subscribers residing in the country’s regions and providing them with high-quality services. More than 50 events aimed at promotion of sales have been organized in Baku and the country’s regions by Nar during the last year. As a result, just during the year of 2017 more than 256 k customers have joined the ‘Yerlim’ tariff especially designed by the operator for the regions.

During the meeting with sales representatives, the CEO of Azerfon LLC Gunnar Pahnke has mentioned the importance of high-quality services and effective sales strategy for the company’s operations: “Always guided by the wishes and demands of our customers, Nar provides the mobile communications market of Azerbaijan with high-quality products at very affordable prices. We are investing in our network in order to be able to ensure high-quality of services for our customers and this by turn attracts new subscribers to join Nar. We are constantly working on reinforcing our sales channels by means of flexible solutions, in order to provide the best possible customer experience”.

In order to meet a growing customer demand on the local communications market by means of new products, expanded network and affordable prices Nar ensures that its sales channels are able to provide uncomplicated service to a larger number of customers.

