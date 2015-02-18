Minister: Reduction of tariffs of mobile communication in Azerbaijan is not expected

Baku. 18 February. REPORT.AZ/ Reduction of tariffs of mobile communication is not expected in Azerbaijanat. Report informs it was said by the Minister of Communications and High Technologies Ali Abbasov.

"The people of Azerbaijan is considered the largest mobile phone users in Europe after Turkey.Prices are regulated in accordance with the market demand.Therefore, the high demand makes it possible to reduce prices", the Minister said.

According to Abbasov, tariffs for Internet in Azerbaijan twice cheaper than the average world prices.

It is envisaged that by the end of this year, people will spend on the Internet 5% of the average wage, in Azerbaijan, the figure is 2.5%.