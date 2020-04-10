​Microsoft allocates $20m to COVID-19 data analysis

© Microsoft https://report.az/storage/news/595afa327ac571ba690747505a5ddf59/f63cf57e-59e8-446f-9250-9d48643b6d0d_292.jpg

Microsoft says it’s immediately putting $20 million from its Al for Health program toward analytical tools that can help researchers and public health officials get a handle on the coronavirus pandemic, according to foreign media.

"AI for Health will collaborate with nonprofits, governments, and academic researchers on solutions, and bring our experience to the table, providing access to Microsoft AI, technical experts, data scientists, and other resources.”

“We’re focusing our efforts in five specific areas where we think data, analysis, and the skills of our data scientists can have the biggest impact,” Kahan wrote today in a blog post about the effort. Those areas are: