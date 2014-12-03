Meeting of science and technology ministers of BSEC countries held in Baku

Baku. December,3. REPORT.AZ/ High-level meeting of ministers of the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC) countries on Cooperation in Science and Technology kicked off on December 3, 2014, in Baku. The meeting is jointly organized by the Ministry of Communications and High Technologies (MCHT) and Science Development Fund under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Report informs, at the meeting, the ministers discussed 2 and 4-year action plans on cooperation in the field of science and technology for the upcoming period, declaration and other relevant documents.

The BSEC meeting is attending by ministers from member states such as Azerbaijan, Turkey, Serbia, Romania, Bulgaria, Greece, Moldova and Ukraine.

The meeting is also attended by the management of the BSEC Permanent International Secretariat in Istanbul, BSEC Parliamentary Assembly, and International Center for Black Sea Studies in Greece, as well as delegates of member states’ embassies. Ministers in science and technology from a number of countries attended the meeting.

Azerbaijan will act as the coordinator of the country in BSEC Working Group on Cooperation in Science and Technology during the period from July 1, 2014 to June 30, 2016. During this period, the Science Development Fund under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan will coordinate the activities of the BSEC Working Group on Cooperation in Science and Technology on behalf of the country coordinator.