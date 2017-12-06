Gunnar Pahnke: Nar mobile data usage reaches 8 petabytes

Baku. 6 December. REPORT.AZ/ Total number of base stations of Nar mobile network in Azerbaijan has reached 6,500. At present, its network covers 93% territory of Azerbaijan.

Report informs, newly appointed Chief Executive Officer of Nar Gunnar Pahnke said.

According to him, over 2,500 of existing base stations are 3G and about 1,000 are 4G: "This year, 300 new 3G base stations and over 400 new 4G (LTE) base stations have been installed ".

Nar official also said that the usage of data services has increased by 58% in annual comparison: "Using of mobile data has reached 8 petabytes".