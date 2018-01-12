Facebook will show more friends and family posts

Baku. 12 January. REPORT.AZ/ Facebook overhauls news feed to focus on what friends and family share.

Report informs, CEO Mark Zuckerberg posted on Facebook.

"We started making changes in this direction last year, but it will take months for this new focus to make its way through all our products", the post said.

He also added that the first changes will be in News Feed, where people can expect to see more from their friends, family and groups.

"We built Facebook to help people stay connected and bring us closer together with the people that matter to us. But recently we've gotten feedback from our community that public content - posts from businesses, brands and media - is crowding out the personal moments that lead us to connect more with each other", Zuckerberg added.