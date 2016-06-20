"DogmaCIN" subscribers to get free access to "Facebook"

Baku. 20 June. REPORT.AZ/ Bakcell grants all DogmaCIN subscribers with free access to Facebook.

Bakcell, the First Mobile Operator and Leading Mobile Internet Provider of Azerbaijan adds another value to its DogmaCIN tariff. Report informs referring to the company, now all subscribers in this tariff will be able to get free access to Facebook. Free access to Facebook rule is applied in all cases of using Facebook application and Facebook Messenger application (including messaging, photo and file sharing via FB Messenger application). Redirection from Facebook application to other websites, as well as voice and video calls via

Facebook Messenger will be charged as usual.

“Nowadays you can hardly find a smartphone user who is not connected to Facebook. We want our subscribers to get closer and share their emotions even more with the best possible rates”, says Chief Marketing and Sales Officer of Bakcell Mr. Fedja Hadzic. “The most important factor that motivates creation process of any Bakcell product or service is benefit of our subscribers. This is why our team continuously presents attractive offers such as this one. We are confident that our subscribers will enjoy this offer and save their money while networking” added Mr. Hadzic. Any new and existing DogmaCIN subscriber who wants to benefit from this offer just needs to dial *515*1#YES. This action is free of charge and subscribers will have 7 days free Facebook trial. After 7 days trial subscribers just need to make top-up for prolongation of Free Facebook usage. Weekly top-up between 2 and 4.99 AZN (one-time) grants subscriber with 7 days and monthly 5 AZN (one-time) or more top-up prolongs free Facebook usage for 30 days.

