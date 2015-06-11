Communication sector grows by 11% in Azerbaijan

Baku. 11 June. REPORT.AZ/ In January-May this year, services provided by information and communication enterprises to citizens, institutions and organizations increased by 10.6% compared to the same period last year.Report was told in the State Statistical Committee of Azerbaijan.

Report informs, in general, in January-May communication services worth of 6532 million manats provided to citizens of which 72.3% share of the Total Information and Communication Services.

53.4% from the revenues belong to mobile phone communication which is amounted to 348.8 million manats.