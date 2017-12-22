Belarus gives legitimacy to Bitcoin

Baku. 22 December. REPORT.AZ/ President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko signed a decree on Friday offering tax breaks and legal incentives for dealing in digital currencies in an effort to turn Belarus into an international tech haven.

Report informs citing the Vestifinance.ru.

“Belarus will become the first government in the world that opens wide opportunities for the use of blockchain technology,” Lukashenko said in a statement in his website. “We have every chance of becoming a regional center in this area.”

The decree legalises business based on blockchain - the technology underlying crypto-currencies such as bitcoin - and all digital “tokens,” as Belarus seeks to become a global hub for raising funds via so-called initial coin offerings, or ICOs. Revenue and profit from all operations using digital tokens will be exempt from taxes until 2023, while there’ll be measures to simplify the flow of venture capital between Belarus and other countries, according to a summary of the decree published by Viktor Prokopenya, one of the businessmen lobbying for legislation.

Belarus is seeking to capitalise on a thriving tech industry that’s grown up there in recent years as young programmers have created products that appeal far beyond the borders of the former Soviet republic. The phone messaging application Viber was developed in Belarus as were the NYSE-listed offshore programming company EPAM Systems Inc. and the popular online gaming service World of Tanks, which made founder Victor Kislyi the country’s first billionaire.