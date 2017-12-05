Bakutel 2017 exhibition starts today

Baku. 5 December. REPORT.AZ/ Bakutel 2017, the 23rd Azerbaijan International Telecommunications and Information Technologies Exhibition and Conference has today started at Baku Expo Center.

Report informs, this year’s exhibition brings together 192 companies from 20 countries. Azerbaijan, USA, UAE, China, Finland, France, Sweden, the Netherlands, Turkey and others are among the participants. Leading ICT companies, mobile operators, communication operators, Internet providers, system integrators and distributors of well-known brands take part in the exhibition. 40% of this year’s participants are regular exhibitors of Bakutel. The debutants of this year make up 30% of the total number of exhibitors. Foreign countries are represented by national pavilions at the exhibition organized with the support of the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of the Republic of Azerbaijan. This year 10 countries - Russia, the UAE, Iran, Italy, France, Canada, Slovenia, Turkey, Georgia and Croatia present at their stands innovative projects, as well as various products and ICT services.

At the opening ceremony of the exhibition, Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies Ramin Guluzade said that Bakutel exhibition-conference is an affordable platform for state and public figures representing various countries, leading business heads, experts, as well as representatives of ICT sector to determine new cooperative relationship, discussions of global importance and future development perspectives.

"Azerbaijan now attracts the attention of the world as a country with fast economic growth, modern and sustainable infrastructure, wide communication capabilities and favorable investment climate. Today, continuous work underway in the country to strengthen ICT potential, provide services to citizens with better quality, comfortable by up-to-date innovations, accelerate e-services rendering process, create transit and regional information highways", the minister stressed.

Traditionally the exhibition is visited by foreign experts and heads of industry organisations. This year the honored guests of the Bakutel are: Houlin Zhao - Secretary General of International Telecommunication Union, Nurudin Mukhitdinov - General Director of Regional Commonwealth in the field of Communications, Halil Ibrahim Akca - Secretary General of Economic Cooperation Organization, Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi - Minister of Communication and Information Technology of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Nikolay Nikiforov - Minister of Telecom and Mass Communications of the Russian Federation, Ahmet Arslan - Minister of Transport, Maritime and Communication of the Republic of Turkey, Adil Kozhikhov - Chairman of the Telecommunications Committee of the Ministry of Information and Communication of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Anna Rabava - Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Communications and Informatization of the Republic of Belarus, Mohammad Hadi Hedayati - Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, Hamad Al Mansoori - General Director of the General Authority for Regulating the Telecommunications Sector (TRA), Vadim Belov - General Director of the Intersputnik and others.

Within the framework of the exhibition, the subordinate organizations and enterprises of the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies present in single national pavilion products and services, projects they implemented. These are projects in the field of telecommunications, post, high technologies, including nanotechnologies, e-government and electronic signature infrastructure, Data Center cloud services, successes achieved, and a number of startup projects supported by the ministry.

Within four days, the exposition of the exhibition will show visitors IT solutions of a new generation, solutions of the national broadband Internet, 4-5G mobile technologies, banking technologies, services in the field of fiber and cloud technologies.

The exhibition features a rich and varied program of business events; there is a plan to hold various conferences and meetings. The 2nd meeting of the Ministers of Information and Communication Technologies of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), High Level Meeting of Trans-Eurasian Information Super Highway (TASIM), Seminar on “E-Government, E-Participation and Open Government Development”, the 5th Regional Internet Governance Forum, 2nd seminar EU4Digital: ICT Innovation Network, seminar on “Accelerating the application of the Asia-Pacific Information Highway and the Trans-Eurasian Information Superhighway Initiative. An ICT conference will be held under the theme of “New opportunities in a connected world".