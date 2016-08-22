Baku launches public Wi-Fi project

Baku. 22 August. REPORT.AZ/ The Ministry of Communications and High Technologies has launched a new project for provision of free internet access.

Report was told in the press service of the ministry, according to the mentioned project, areas of all Seaside National Park and Fountains Square, including 'Icherisheher' State Historical-Architectural Reserve, State Flag Square, will be provided with public Wi-Fi network.

'The design works have already been completed. In the near term, the project implementation will be started', the ministry says.

The main purpose of the public Internet project is free provision of the capital residents, guests with free internet. First phase of the project will be carried out in more dense resort places.