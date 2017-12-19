Baku Business Factory hosts deputy minister of economy

Baku. 19 December. REPORT.AZ/ Deputy minister of economy Sahib Mammadov and ministry officials have today visited Baku Business Factory (BBF) office to get acquainted with conditions created here.

Report informs, Member of BBF Managing Board Anar Askerov gave detailed information to them on BBF's activity, its support for projects implemented here, mentoring, attracting investment to projects, development of external relations and other issues.

During the meeting, continuous reforms for development of entrepreneurship under the leadership of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, as well as the creation and development of business incubators within these activities, support for startup projects and the overall work of entrepreneurial thinking were mentioned. The meeting also exchanged views on support measures taken by te Ministry of Economy in small and medium-sized businesses, and further cooperation directions with the BBF in this sphere.

The deputy minister said that the conditions created for startups in Baku Business Factory have a great impression on him and the Ministry of Economy always supports such projects.

Notably, Baku Business Factory was established in May 2015. The main purpose of the BBF is to support young people having promising business idea that will have a positive impact on the economic and social development of the country at the initial phase of the project and to create conditions for rapid implementation of these projects and to make them sustainable.