​Bakcell succeeded in installing over 50 new base stations in the country

Baku. 30 September. REPORT.AZ/ Bakcell, The First Mobile Operator and The Leading Mobile Internet Provider of Azerbaijan,continues to expand its network in order to provide its subscribers with the highest quality mobile communication services. The number of base stations operated by Bakcell, being highest quality network in the country, is growing rapidly. Recently, within the period of less than a month, the company has succeeded in installing more than 50 new base stations in the country by applying the state-of-the-art and innovative technologies, Report was told in the press service of Bakcell company.

Moreover, Bakcell continues to hold superior position in terms of network quality and application of new technologies on the market, according to several independent network quality benchmarking surveys, conducted across the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the year 2015. According to the results of independent network quality benchmarking surveys of the mobile operators’ networks conducted during the second quarter of 2015, Bakcell has excelled its rivals by demonstrating the best voice services reliability and accessibility indicators along with the fastest internet access speed in LTE Network and most stable data connectivity on the market (retainability indicator). The company has the most extensive penetration of DC-HSPA and HSPA+ technology, reaching the speed of up to 42 Mbit/s in 3G network.An increase in the number of base stations, in its turn, has helped to expand the coverage, capacity and quality of the network enabling provision of high-quality mobile communication and Internet services.

“The high results that we’ve achieved during independent benchmarking surveys and the mobile users who refuse the services of our competitors and join our network is the logical result of right balance between the high quality and advantageous price offered by Bakcell. As opposed to the operators who offer lower quality mobile services at higher prices, we always offer most advanced mobile services at more affordable prices, constantly investing in network development and network performance improvement to deliver the superior quality network for our customers”,says Mr. Richard Shearer, Chief Executive Officer of Bakcell.

Bakcell’s leading 4G network designed specifically for smartphone users attracts more customers including roamers every day. Bakcell is the only mobile operator providing 4G inbound and outbound roaming serivces.

Customer experience is the most important measure for Bakcell, that’s why Bakcell is constantly investing in network development and network performance improvement. During upcoming 6 months, Bakcell is planning to expand the number of 4G base stations up to 1000.