Bakcell subscribers to benefit from discounts as well in Turkey

Baku. 24 June. REPORT.AZ/ Bakcell has announced on launching a new discount for “Ulduzum” subscribers, Report was told in the company.

AVIS car-rental company in Turkey is the first international Ulduzum partner, offering 15% discount for the whole range of its services. Members of Bakcell Ulduzum will be able to benefit from this discount by showing a relevant discount coupon, while visiting Turkey.

The second Ulduzum partner in Turkey is one of the most famous Turkish brands – BEYMEN retail chain. Ulduzum subscribers will benefit from 10% discount for all the goods from BEYMEN retail chain. A special Ulduzum discount is offered for such brands sold at BEYMEN chain as Beymen Club, Beymen Blender, Tod's, Dior, Dolce&Gabbana, Bottega Veneta, Moschino, Christian Louboutin, Jimmy Choo, Etro, Balenciaga, Dsquared2, Chloe and others.

With more than 1.9 million subscribers, Ulduzum is one of the best consumer service programs not only in Azerbaijan, but on the whole Middle East, Central and Southern Asia and Northern Africa region, offering the customers a wide range of discounts and services and promoting customer loyalty among own subscribers and customers of Ulduzum partner companies. Ulduzum discounts are also available for Bakcell’s subscribers through its mobile application, for both iOS and Android users in addition to the existing SMS and USSD based interactions.