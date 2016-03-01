Bakcell launched new WEB Entertainment portal

Baku. 1 March. REPORT.AZ/ Bakcell has announced the launch of the new Bakcell WEB Entertainment portal. The new portal will be the second service under the “Qoş və Coş” brand name, Report was told in the press service of the company.

The new portal aims at supplying the online users with different services, including hot deals, games, music, news& tips, EA games, M-learning, Bakcell football center, IVR chat and more.

On this new website, online visitors will be able to follow the weather, horoscope, diets, health, love and other news. This new site will enable users to take full advantage of the many services provided, such as a lottery campaigns (Winning SMS, Fantasy Football , Funny times). Users can also make one-click downloads from the portal.

To receive alerts about news, users need to subscribe to the portal by entering of MSISDN and verification PIN which they will receive via SMS. Subscription fees and conditions for each service are clearly described next to each offer.