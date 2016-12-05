Bakcell Klass subscribers will get doubled volume of internet traffic for same price

Baku. 5 December. REPORT.AZ/ Bakcell has announced a new campaign that will offer the subscribers of Klass tariff family a doubled volume of internet traffic.

Report was told in the company, the main idea of this campaign is to provide the subscribers with an opportunity to experience the fastest 4G internet and to double their data usage within the Klass tariff. The main goal here is to provide even better customer experience and satisfaction, as well as to stimulate Klass subscribers to use the advantages of the fastest mobile internet.

In order to benefit from this offer, the subscribers simply need to own a device that supports the LTE, a 4G SIM card. The LTE network of Bakcell shall be selected on the devices to use the services.

Within the frames of this campaign, the Klass subscribers who currently use the 3G network will also have an opportunity to replace their 3G SIM cards with 4G SIM cards free of charge, by simply visiting one of the Customer Care Offices of Bakcell. The subscribers who already have a device that supports the LTE network and a 4G SIM card will automatically be receiving a doubled volume of internet traffic on the date when the monthly payment is done. The promo data can be used only in 4G network whereas standard Klass data included in the package can be used in any network.

Notably, Klass tariffs of Bakcell feature the most attractive offers on the country’s mobile telecom market.