Bakcell brings together "AppLab" graduates and new participants

Baku. 23 February. REPORT.AZ/ Bakcell has gathered together the graduates and new participants of the “AppLab” development and incubation program.

On February 23, Bakcell has held a special event to announce the achievements of the projects participating in the “Applab” program and welcome the new teams selected for participation. Thus, the previous season’s “AppLab” participants, and namely the authors of such successful projects as “Blutu”, “ARzoom”, “Buket.al”, “Garden”, “Mango”, “CineManiac” and “MoodMusic” have shared their opinion about the important role of “AppLab” program in the process of turning their ideas into the finished and demanded products.

During the event, this year’s “AppLab” finalists (“Run2Help”, “Way To Future”, “Vavelya”, “Tusi” and “MadebyAz” projects) have talked about their ideas and expressed their gratitude to Bakcell for providing them with this opportunity.

“Bakcell sees great potential in young Azerbaijani software and hardware developers, and we are confident that they are able to generate ideas and create products and services, able to compete not only on the local market, but on the international arena as well. Being the leader in innovation, Bakcell is always ready to support the younger generation, by providing them with a proper guidance and creating conditions for their development and implementation of their bright ideas. As you all can see, our work is being effective and we’re proud to see so many successful projects, among the AppLab participants”, says Bakcell CEO Nikolai Beckers.

Teams participating in the “AppLab” project of Bakcell are granted access to the company’s “AppLab” Center and provided with free internet access, desk and training space, along with the opportunity to use the latest devices for developing and testing their products.

Since the launch of “AppLab” program in 2014, local hardware and software developers are enabled to submit their ideas and get support from Bakcell. Many projects developed by Azerbaijani developers with support of “AppLab” are already available for download to devices running on Android and iOS.

Bakcell’s mission is to support local young talents in their startups, and thus contribute to bright future of Azerbaijani youth.