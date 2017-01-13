Bakcell announces new positioning called "See What Is Possible"

Baku. 13 January. REPORT.AZ/ Bakcell has launched a new positioning called “See What Is Possible”, Report was informed in the company.

“Bakcell has historically positioned itself as a value-for-money operator. Our constant focus on customer needs and expectations inspires us to update the positioning of Bakcell in favor of a more differentiating and unique one. Times have changed and we must to keep up with the times in order to respond to all challenges. Today telecommunications are becoming more and more about mobile internet, smartphones, applications, speed and other technological innovations. The speed of advancements is immense and as a technological company we care that our customers have access to the best and safest solutions available on the markets. With Bakcell it’s not about technology, offers, minutes and bytes. It’s about the difference that we make in people’s lives. The age of communication gives so much more than that, it opens so many opportunities and it is our goal to make them easy-to-use for our customers. Thus, the new positioning of Bakcell is aimed at bringing more benefits to people’s lives, as well as to embrace customers with a range of possibilities that the age of communication has to offer. Driven by its new “See What Is Possible” identity, Bakcell will strive to ensure that it presents its offers, innovations, services and products in a way, which will introduce cutting-edge innovations into people’s daily lives, working environment and leisure. A key objective with this new positioning is to clearly address Bakcell’s differentiation within the telecom industry and to take the customers’ side, be customer-centric and align with their expectations”, says Nikolai Beckers, CEO of Bakcell.

As telecommunications are becoming more and more about mobile internet, smartphones, applications, speed and other technological innovations, Bakcell simply will make sure that customers see all the incredible things they can do with their phones, with their connection, Internet, speed.

“See What Is Possible” will be the centerpiece of what Bakcell does as a company.