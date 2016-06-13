Bakcell announces another benefit for Klass subscribers

Baku. 13 June. REPORT.AZ/ Bakcell introduced new feature where the subscribers of the company's Klass tariff will be able to carry unused portion of internet traffic, SMS and countrywide minutes to the next month, Report was told in the Bakcell.

Thus, the unused internet traffic, SMS and countrywide minutes of those Klass customers, who make timely payment of the subscription fee, will be carried to the next month and added to their next month’s monthly package.

“We highly value our customers, and are continuously introducing useful innovations to our product and services portfolio. Not long ago we have surprised our Klass subscribers with a free access to “Whatsapp” and awarded them with triple volume of internet traffic.

We have decided to add even more value to our Klass tariff and from now on, in exchange for loyalty of our customers we will add current month’s unused countrywide minutes, SMS and internet traffic to the next month’s balance. We believe that our new initiative will be welcomed by our subscribers providing them with even more benefits from usage of our services”, says Chief Marketing and Sales Officer of Bakcell Mr. Fedja Hadzic.

Switching to any Klass tariff is easy and free of charge.

Monthly fee is deducted from balance of numbers used by Klass subscribers, and in exchange for this deducted amount, the customers receive countrywide minutes, internet traffic, SMS and free access to Whatsapp. This subscription fee is being automatically deducted from balance by the system on a relevant date. Taking this into consideration, the subscribers should make sure that they have a sufficient amount on their balance on the said date for payment of the subscription fee, in order to be able to benefit from the above mentioned new offer.