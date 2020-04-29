​Azerkosmos doubles its revenues

In January-March 2020, Azerkosmos OJSC exported services (telecom and optical services) worth USD 10.4 million to 24 countries, which is AZN 4.9 million or 89.09% more compared to the same period last year, Report says referring to the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communications.

The number of countries the company delivered services to also increased by 7 or 41.18% in the current quarter.

Revenues from the export of services in the reported term made up 88% of its total profits.

The leading countries that use resources of Azеrkosmos are the US, the UK, France, the UAE, and Germany.