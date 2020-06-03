Azercosmos, Space Engineering sign cooperation agreement

“Azercosmos” and “Space Engineering Ltd,” one of the leading IP telecommunication service providers in Africa, have signed a cooperation agreement, Report informs, citing the company.

According to the cooperation, Mwangaza TV and radio channels will be broadcasted through the Azerspace-1 satellite.

Mwangaza channel, which is broadcasted in Kenya and has nearly 50 million viewers and listeners, broadcasts daily news and socio-economic programs in English.

Moreover, Space Engineering will provide data services to customers in Eastern Africa via Azerspace-1 satellite resources.

Mark Guthrie, Chief Commercial Officer of Azercosmos, said: “We are sure that the cooperation with Space Engineering will bring benefit. The agreement shows our intention to provide reliable satellite services to people living in Eastern Africa, especially Kenya.”

“We are pleased with using high-quality satellite services of the Azercosmos. Effective satellite solutions of the Azerspace-1 satellite will give us wide opportunities,” said Martin Kivuva, Director of Space Engineering.