In January-April 2020, Azercosmoc OJSC exported telecommunication and optic services worth $16.6 million, up $2.9 million or 27.2% from the previous year, Report informs citing the Export Review of the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication.

The number of countries imported services from Azercosmos increased from 18 to 26.

The revenues from service export made up 90% of its total revenues. The services were mainly exported to the US, Great Britain, France, UAE, and Malaysia.