Azercell to launch a new communication service

Baku. 2 December. REPORT.AZ/ Azercell welcomes the visitors of the 21st Azerbaijan International Telecommunications and Information Technologies exhibition at its extended stand during December 2-5, 2015, Report was told in the company.

This year, Azercell will surprise its customers with an entirely new retail shop concept and, firstly, Bakutel visitors will see absolutely new approach that welcomes them in each Azercell store in upcoming future. The new concept of the stand is introducing comfortable acquaintance with the products and projects, provides handy testing environment of the innovative solutions and services for digital lifestyles. Azercell designed a number of customer experiences within Azercell Stand.

The zones demonstrate how Azercell products can solve common customer problems. The aim is to inspire the consumer by offering bespoke solutions. Each space has its own style, mood and content. Interactive displays and features invite customers to live learn and play in a communal experience. Interactive elements were also developed to create tools that focus on providing the best telco examples.

With the purpose to reinforce its technological leadership in Azerbaijan and in the region , Azercell welcomes high-tech fans at its “New technologies” section in which we demonstrate the latest in internet speeds using fourth generation (4G) / Long Term Evolution (LTE) technology. 4G technology offers remarkable internet speed that may reach up to 300 Mbps, allowing users to have access to a truly unprecedented experience in the use of the internet from anywhere.

In addition to this service, Azercell also unveiled other state-of-the-art technological innovations; all marking a revolution in the world of total communication services in the Azerbaijan market. The other top technological innovation that Azercell exhibits is voice service over WiFi. All visitors and Azercell subscribers in particular will have an opportunity to observe the calls made over this communication network.

Haven’t you seen last presented smartphones yet? Then we will wait for you at Azercell Stand. Be in touch with new technologies and improve your experience at Azercell stand. During this fascinating journey you’ll enjoy new features and extend your vision about smartphones.

Of course, Azercell always cares about its customers and presents range of products to cover many diversified telco needs of population. For those who are interested in new solutions from mobile operator, Azercell prepared its Prepaid and Postpaid sections. For youngsters and other internet lovers, Azercell will present GencOL tariff including its dynamic and full of entertainment GencOL Portal and GencOL Loyalty Program which does not allow to pass it by. Within loyalty program, GencOL customers have an access to discounts on huge number of cinema centers, shops and restaurants, malls and other entertainment places. For those who enjoy talks within the biggest community, Azercellim tariff with its 1min. = 0.04AZN rate is presented at the Stand.

What is our life without Internet now? At Internet stand Azercell will demonstrate its Internet packs with huge discount that makes it available for everyone. Azercell’s broadband solutions as 4G MiFi, 3G MiFi, 3G USB modems and other DATA offers provide mobility to its customers everywhere. Bakutel visitors will have opportunity to enjoy High-quality internet with maximum speed.

Are you are looking for something new and fresh? The “New Services” section of Azercell’s stand presents a surprise for all book-lovers. Bookmate mobile application recently launched by Azercell opens a door to thousands of titles available now in your smartphones, tablets and PCs. Using discounted subscription rate Azercell customers get an unlimited access to fiction, classic, modern and business literature. Now, Azercell also offers the subscribers a free reading experience for a week.

Those who can’t imagine life without music will also enjoy the novelties presented by Azercell at Bakutell. “Music Streaming” project exhibited in cooperation with Zvooq, enables access to 25,000,000 tracks of different genres. This extensive library includes both popular foreign music and treasures of Azerbaijani music. “Music Streaming” application can be streamed live during the exhibition.

Another section of Azercell’s stand - “New Corporate Products” presents unique offers for company’s corporate customers with the only aim to make easy and efficient to manage businesses with trusted partner like Azercell.

In addition, this year Azercell presents an absolutely new, different opportunity for BakuTel 2015 guests by launching a special training room to host presentations series. Azercell team will run training courses on information technologies, startup programs, presentation skills and other topics, organized by Azercell Academy and Barama Innovation and Entrepreneurship Centre, and The Room will be open to all visitors of the expo.