    Azercell will apply new roaming tariffs in Saudi Arabia

    New tariffs will come into effect from August 1

    Baku. 1 July. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan's leading mobile operator Azercell Telecom will apply new roaming tariffs in Saudi Arabia.

    From August 1, Azercell will apply new tariffs while using Saudi Arabia's Mobily Etihad Etisalat telecommunications network in the framework of the roaming service.

    Tariffs will be as outlined as in the table below:

    Operator Mobily Etihad Etisalat(AZN/min)
    Domestic calls 1,50
    Call to Azerbaijan 1,50
    Incoming call 0,32
    SMS 0,20
