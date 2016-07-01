Azercell will apply new roaming tariffs in Saudi Arabia

Baku. 1 July. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan's leading mobile operator Azercell Telecom will apply new roaming tariffs in Saudi Arabia.

Report informs, Azercell's appeal for its customers declares.

From August 1, Azercell will apply new tariffs while using Saudi Arabia's Mobily Etihad Etisalat telecommunications network in the framework of the roaming service.

Tariffs will be as outlined as in the table below: